How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Bundesliga schedule, Bayern Munich playing FC Cologne.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich journeys to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-450)
- Underdog: FC Cologne (+850)
- Draw: (+550)
