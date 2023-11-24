There is one matchup on today's Bundesliga schedule, Bayern Munich playing FC Cologne.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Bundesliga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich journeys to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-450)

Bayern Munich (-450) Underdog: FC Cologne (+850)

FC Cologne (+850) Draw: (+550)

