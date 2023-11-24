Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-77, with Florida securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Baylor. The over/under is currently listed at 157.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -165, Florida +140

Baylor vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bears are 3-1-0 and the Gators are 5-0-0. The two teams score an average of 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game with a +101 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) and allow 69.4 per contest (163rd in college basketball).

Baylor ranks 67th in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 11.6 more than the 25.8 its opponents average.

Baylor knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 37% rate (72nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 29% from deep.

The Bears rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 104th in college basketball, allowing 84 points per 100 possessions.

Baylor has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12 (177th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (117th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 85.4 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball.

Florida is 26th in the country at 40 rebounds per game. That's nine more than the 31 its opponents average.

Florida knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Florida loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13 (244th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

