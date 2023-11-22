Summit teams will take the court across two games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles playing the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UMKC Kangaroos vs. Chicago State Cougars 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 - Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!