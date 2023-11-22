South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Pinckney: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Denijay Harris: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|63rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|10.7
|338th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.