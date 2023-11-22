The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-1.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-0.5) 144.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

South Dakota State has won one game against the spread this season.

All of the Jackrabbits games have hit the over this season.

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in three chances.

None of the Golden Eagles games has gone over the point total so far this season.

