South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota State (-1.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|South Dakota State (-0.5)
|144.5
|-110
|-110
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- South Dakota State has won one game against the spread this season.
- All of the Jackrabbits games have hit the over this season.
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in three chances.
- None of the Golden Eagles games has gone over the point total so far this season.
