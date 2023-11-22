How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 22
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) aim to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- In games South Dakota State shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 1-4 overall.
- The Jackrabbits are the 246th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 135th.
- The Jackrabbits score 15.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allow (60).
- South Dakota State has a 1-4 record when putting up more than 60 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- The Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, South Dakota State performed better at home last season, making 9.7 threes per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage away from home.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 91-68
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|UCF
|L 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|George Mason
|L 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|Mount Marty
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/1/2023
|Towson
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
