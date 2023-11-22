Nikola Jokic is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic play at Amway Center on Wednesday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jokic is 30.5 points. That is 4.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 13.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 7.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Wednesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 16.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

