The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on November 22, 2023 at Amway Center.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.

Denver has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 14th.

The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets put up are 6.6 more points than the Magic allow (106.6).

Denver is 10-2 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this season, ceding 107.6 points per game, compared to 107.9 on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.7 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries