Ahead of a game against the Orlando Magic (9-5), the Denver Nuggets (10-4) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Amway Center.

The Nuggets won their most recent outing 107-103 against the Pistons on Monday. Reggie Jackson scored a team-leading 21 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Ankle 3.7 1.3 0.7 Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 20.7 1.7 6.3

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Questionable (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ALT

