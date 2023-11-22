The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 298th.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels gave up to their opponents (43.5%).

Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.

The Panthers scored only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels gave up to opponents (70.9).

Northern Iowa went 13-8 last season when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, North Carolina put up 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina drained 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa scored more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (68.3) than away (72.8).

Northern Iowa drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center 11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule