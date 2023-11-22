Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 107-103 win versus the Pistons, Jokic totaled nine points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 30.5 (-102)

Over 30.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+108)

Over 9.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic gave up 114 points per game last season, 15th in the league.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 38 29 12 6 3 2 1 1/15/2023 35 17 10 14 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.