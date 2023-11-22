When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in nine of 17 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Rantanen averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:50 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 24:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 24:50 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 2 1 1 19:30 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

