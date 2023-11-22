Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 22?
When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Rantanen stats and insights
- Rantanen has scored in nine of 17 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Rantanen averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|24:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
