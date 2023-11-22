The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Josh Manson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:51 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

