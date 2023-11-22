Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 22?
Should you wager on Fredrik Olofsson to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:23
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
