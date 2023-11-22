Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
The Bruins have put up a 7-1-2 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 37 total goals (nine power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.1%) while allowing 26 goals to their opponents.
The Panthers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have gone 2-3-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 13-1-3.
- Boston is 3-1-3 (nine points) in its seven games decided by one goal.
- Boston has finished 1-0-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).
- The Bruins are 12-1-2 in the 15 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 26 points).
- In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-1-2.
- In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-1-2 (14 points).
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have posted a record of 2-1-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 12-5-1.
- Florida has earned 13 points (6-1-1) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Panthers registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals 12 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-2-0).
- This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|11th
|3.47
|Goals Scored
|3.17
|17th
|1st
|2.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.72
|9th
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|33.9
|5th
|21st
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|11th
|22.81%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|23rd
|1st
|90.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.44%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
