When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Bowen Byram light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Byram has zero points on the power play.

Byram's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 46 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 4-3 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:28 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:08 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:43 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

