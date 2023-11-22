Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Canucks on November 22, 2023
The Colorado Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and others in this outing.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 27 points in 17 games.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Nathan MacKinnon has 22 total points for Colorado, with six goals and 16 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Hughes has scored eight goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (1.2 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 30 total points (1.6 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
J.T. Miller is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 29 total points (1.5 per game), with 12 goals and 17 assists in 19 games.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.