The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-175) Canucks (+145) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 16 times this season, and have gone 10-6 in those games.

Colorado has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 63.6% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 64 (4th) Goals 78 (1st) 53 (13th) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 22 (2nd) 9 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over seven times.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 64 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 53 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

