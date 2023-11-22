The Colorado Avalanche (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a victory) will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

You can watch along on ESPN+ and ALT to see the Avalanche meet the Canucks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Canucks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 13th in goals against, allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.8 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 17 4 23 27 11 16 - Mikko Rantanen 17 11 12 23 8 9 50% Nathan MacKinnon 17 6 16 22 21 8 45.7% Valeri Nichushkin 17 7 8 15 8 5 100% Devon Toews 17 3 8 11 9 12 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up just 2.4 goals per game (46 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Canucks have scored 78 goals (4.1 per game), tops in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 42 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players