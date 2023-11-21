Tuesday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 21) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-76 victory for Kansas, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 80, Marquette 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-4.1)

Kansas (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best team in the nation in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points allowed (70.3) last season.

With 28.4 rebounds per game and 32.6 rebounds conceded, the Golden Eagles were 333rd and 281st in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in the nation last year.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were 39th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Defensively, Marquette was 218th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5 last season. It was 247th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.7%.

The Golden Eagles took 58% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.5% of the Golden Eagles' buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.5% were 3-pointers.

Kansas Performance Insights

Kansas averaged 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

With 33.2 boards per game, the Jayhawks were 90th in college basketball. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it delivered 16.4 per game (15th-best in college basketball).

Last year the Jayhawks averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

With 7 treys per game, the Jayhawks ranked 219th in the country. They sported a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

Last season Kansas gave up 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's buckets) and 33.8% threes (25%).

