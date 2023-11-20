Virginia vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-2.5)
|124.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-2.5)
|125.5
|-154
|+128
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season went over the point total.
- Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 14 of the Badgers' games last season hit the over.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
