Can we anticipate Valeri Nichushkin scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:35 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

