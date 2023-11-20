Can we anticipate Valeri Nichushkin scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In five of 16 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 23:06 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 21:46 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 21:36 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:35 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.