The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) take on the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN U

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 73.5 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 67.6 the Coyotes allow to opponents.

Arizona is 5-0 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

South Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Coyotes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.7).

South Dakota has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.

When Arizona gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-1.

The Coyotes shoot 45.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 6.4 higher than the Coyotes have conceded.

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Tori Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

12.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Kendall Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Natalie Mazurek: 6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Carley Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Schedule