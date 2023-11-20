The South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) meet the Arizona Wildcats (5-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Dakota vs. Arizona Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Tori Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kendall Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalie Mazurek: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Carley Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Players to Watch

Larkins: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Deperry: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0 STL, 0.4 BLK Holmes: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mazurek: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Duffney: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.