How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other Summit Games
South Dakota State vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 78.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed.
- South Dakota State went 25-5 last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
- Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 80.3 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits gave up.
- South Carolina went 28-0 last season when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Jackrabbits allowed to opponents.
- The Jackrabbits shot 43.5% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 55-42
|Frost Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 66-64
|Kohl Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Martin
|W 55-38
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Frost Arena
|11/28/2023
|Washburn
|-
|Frost Arena
