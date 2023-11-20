The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

South Dakota State vs. South Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 78.3 points per game last year were 26.5 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks allowed.

South Dakota State went 25-5 last season when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 80.3 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits gave up.

South Carolina went 28-0 last season when scoring more than 60.6 points.

The Gamecocks shot 46.2% from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Jackrabbits allowed to opponents.

The Jackrabbits shot 43.5% from the field, 11.4% higher than the 32.1% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

