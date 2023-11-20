The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) square off against the George Mason Patriots (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on PTB Live.

South Dakota State vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Patriots allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games South Dakota State shot better than 42.6% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.

The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Patriots finished 107th.

Last year, the Jackrabbits scored 70.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 67.3 the Patriots gave up.

South Dakota State had a 14-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.3 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Jackrabbits allowed 3.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than in road games (71.9).

When it comes to three-pointers, South Dakota State fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.7 threes per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule