Will Ryan Johansen find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Johansen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 4-0

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

