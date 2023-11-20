Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
Will Ryan Johansen find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Johansen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
