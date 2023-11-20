Little Caesars Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (9-4) and Detroit Pistons (2-12) will match up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Jalen Duren are players to watch for the Nuggets and Pistons, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, ALT2

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets fell to the Cavaliers on Sunday, 121-109. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Michael Porter Jr. 21 6 0 1 0 5 Nikola Jokic 18 10 7 1 1 0 Christian Braun 13 2 0 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 26.3 points, 13 boards and 7.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Porter averages 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Jamal Murray's numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

