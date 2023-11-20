The Detroit Pistons (2-6) clash with the Denver Nuggets (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ALT2.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, ALT2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while putting up 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren puts up 18 points, 15.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).

Cade Cunningham posts 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 26.1% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Nuggets 109.4 Points Avg. 117 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 106.1 46.2% Field Goal % 51.5% 39.1% Three Point % 37.1%

