Cale Makar and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators square off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (1.4 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 14 assists for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 1 2 3 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Forsberg has collected seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Nashville, good for 19 points.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has scored 15 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and seven assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.