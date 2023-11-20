Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Predators on November 20, 2023
Cale Makar and Filip Forsberg are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators square off at Bridgestone Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (1.4 per game).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 14 assists for Colorado.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Forsberg has collected seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Nashville, good for 19 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan O'Reilly has scored 15 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and seven assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
