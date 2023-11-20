The Colorado Avalanche (11-5) hit the road to play the Nashville Predators (6-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche have won three straight games.

The Avalanche's offense has put up 34 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have recorded 42 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (14.3%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Monday's contest.

Avalanche vs. Predators Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Avalanche 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)

Avalanche (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an 11-5 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 10-1-0 in those games (to register 20 points).

In the seven games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (14 points).

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3 20th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 1st 34.5 Shots 30.5 20th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 20th 19.05% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 5th 85.94% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 30th

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

