Vikings vs. Broncos Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
An anticipated tight showdown will see the Denver Broncos (4-5) play the Minnesota Vikings (6-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is on a three-game winning streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against Minnesota, winners of five straight. The point total has been set at 42.5.
Before the Broncos play the Vikings, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Vikings play the Broncos, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.
Vikings vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Broncos (-2.5)
|42.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Broncos (-2.5)
|42.5
|-134
|+114
Minnesota vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: NBC
Vikings vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- Minnesota has covered the spread six times in 10 games.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings are 3-1-1.
- Of 10 Minnesota games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Denver has gone 3-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-3-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Denver games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).
