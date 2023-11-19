The UCF Knights (1-0) will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. UCF Game Information

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

South Dakota State vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 70.9 191st 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 29.8 288th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.7 338th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

