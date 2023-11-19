Evan Mobley and Michael Porter Jr. are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) and the Denver Nuggets (9-3) meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets fell to the Pelicans on Friday, 115-110. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 26 points (and added 18 assists and 16 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26 16 18 0 1 1 Christian Braun 25 9 3 0 0 3 Michael Porter Jr. 18 11 0 0 0 2

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13 boards and 7.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Porter's averages on the season are 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, making 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Aaron Gordon averages 11.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists, making 55.2% of his shots from the floor.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

