The Denver Nuggets (9-3) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 111 - Cavaliers 110

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 2.5)

Cavaliers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-0.7)

Nuggets (-0.7) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.3

The Nuggets have put together a 5-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark of the Cavaliers.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the total 25% of the time this season (three out of 12). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (six out of 12).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 2-3, while the Nuggets are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are 12th in the NBA with 114.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end, they rank sixth with 107.0 points allowed per contest.

This season, Denver is grabbing 45.2 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 41.9 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 29.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver, who is sixth in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Nuggets are 20th in the NBA with 11.3 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

