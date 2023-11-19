K.J. Osborn has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings face the Denver Broncos in Week 11 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Broncos allow 243.4 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Osborn's 32 receptions have turned into 377 total yards (and an average of 41.9 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 49 times.

Osborn vs. the Broncos

Osborn vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is allowing 243.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Opponents of the Broncos have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). The Broncos' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Vikings Player Previews

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In seven of nine games this season, Osborn has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Osborn has been targeted on 49 of his team's 385 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (62nd in league play), picking up 377 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

In two of nine games this year, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (8.0%).

Osborn has been targeted nine times in the red zone (15.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

