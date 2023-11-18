Oddsmakers heavily favor the Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 13.5 points. A total of 46.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Wyoming is averaging 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 98th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 65th, giving up 26 points per contest. Hawaii has been sputtering on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 32.1 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 22 points per contest (105th-ranked).

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Wyoming vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wyoming -13.5 -110 -110 46.5 -105 -115 -600 +425

Wyoming Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cowboys rank -119-worst with 247.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 72nd by surrendering 371.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Cowboys, who rank -99-worst in scoring offense (15 points per game) and -3-worst in scoring defense (27 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over the previous three contests, Wyoming ranks -103-worst in passing offense (133.7 passing yards per game) and -22-worst in passing defense (222.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three games, the Cowboys rank -65-worst in rushing offense (114 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (148.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Cowboys have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Wyoming has not hit the over.

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming's ATS record is 5-3-1 this season.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Wyoming has gone over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Wyoming has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Wyoming has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming so far this season. He has 1,339 passing yards, completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 304 yards (30.4 ypg) on 85 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has 715 rushing yards on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 34 catches for 342 yards (34.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Treyton Welch has put up a 268-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets.

Ayir Asante's 14 catches are good enough for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

DeVonne Harris has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 28 tackles.

Easton Gibbs is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 77 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Wrook Brown has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

