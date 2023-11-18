The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Hawaii matchup.

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Wyoming vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Wyoming is 5-3-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Hawaii is 3-6-1 ATS this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

