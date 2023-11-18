Wyoming vs. Hawaii: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wyoming vs. Hawaii matchup.
Wyoming vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Wyoming vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-13.5)
|46.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-13.5)
|45.5
|-690
|+480
Wyoming vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Hawaii is 3-6-1 ATS this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
