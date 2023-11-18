MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 12
Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 12? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Nevada vs. Colorado State matchup, and picking UNLV (+3) over Air Force against the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 12 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: UNLV +3 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 1.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: San Jose State -14.5 vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 17.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Utah State +3 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 12 MWC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - Nevada vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 54.3 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Hawaii vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
Over 47.5 - UNLV vs. Air Force
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 52.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 12 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|8-2 (5-1 MWC)
|28.5 / 15.7
|362.8 / 245.3
|UNLV
|8-2 (5-1 MWC)
|36.4 / 24.3
|423.1 / 381.3
|Fresno State
|8-2 (4-2 MWC)
|32.4 / 23.7
|397.0 / 367.8
|Boise State
|5-5 (4-2 MWC)
|31.2 / 27.4
|439.1 / 387.4
|San Jose State
|5-5 (4-2 MWC)
|33.9 / 26.5
|402.6 / 354.5
|Wyoming
|6-4 (3-3 MWC)
|22.9 / 26.0
|301.6 / 377.7
|Utah State
|5-5 (3-3 MWC)
|35.5 / 32.0
|448.3 / 400.3
|Colorado State
|4-6 (2-4 MWC)
|25.9 / 30.8
|395.3 / 416.5
|Hawaii
|4-7 (2-4 MWC)
|22.0 / 32.1
|340.0 / 373.8
|Nevada
|2-8 (2-4 MWC)
|18.2 / 32.9
|307.2 / 448.9
|New Mexico
|3-7 (1-5 MWC)
|26.1 / 36.0
|386.0 / 416.1
|San Diego State
|3-7 (1-5 MWC)
|20.0 / 27.9
|318.8 / 417.6
