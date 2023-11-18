Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Western Illinois Leathernecks square off at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Coyotes. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-36.9) 46.5 South Dakota 42, Western Illinois 5

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of five of Coyotes games last year hit the over.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Leathernecks games.

Coyotes vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 13.2 46.1 16.3 47.0 11.2 45.5 South Dakota 21.3 15.5 24.7 15.2 16.3 16.0

