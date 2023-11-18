The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) will face the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 30.2 266th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.9 39th 169th 13.1 Assists 12.2 249th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

