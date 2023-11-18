The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota State vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.
  • South Dakota State had a 19-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
  • Last year, the Skyhawks put up 64.2 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits gave up.
  • When UT Martin put up more than 60.6 points last season, it went 13-5.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 55-42 Frost Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wisconsin L 66-64 Kohl Center
11/18/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
11/20/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina State - Frost Arena

