The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.

South Dakota State had a 19-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Skyhawks put up 64.2 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits gave up.

When UT Martin put up more than 60.6 points last season, it went 13-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Schedule