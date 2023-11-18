How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. UT Martin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.
- South Dakota State had a 19-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- Last year, the Skyhawks put up 64.2 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits gave up.
- When UT Martin put up more than 60.6 points last season, it went 13-5.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 55-42
|Frost Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 66-64
|Kohl Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Frost Arena
