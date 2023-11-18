The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-0) and the Missouri State Bears (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in a battle of MVFC opponents.

South Dakota State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 37.9 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.7 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Missouri State is putting up 31.1 points per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FCS defensively (29.8 points surrendered per game).

South Dakota State vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Missouri State 443.8 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407 (28th) 237.9 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (107th) 226.5 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.8 (115th) 217.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.2 (6th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,036 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 195 rushing yards on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has 990 rushing yards on 145 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 159 yards (15.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 87 times for 552 yards (55.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's 537 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 33 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 49 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has been the target of 14 passes and compiled 16 catches for 299 yards, an average of 29.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has recored 2,024 passing yards, or 202.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.8% of his passes and has tossed 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jacardia Wright, has carried the ball 147 times for 696 yards (69.6 per game) with six touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Jakairi Moses has run for 112 yards across 20 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe leads his team with 905 receiving yards on 65 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Terique Owens has totaled 528 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jmariyae Robinson has racked up 486 reciving yards (48.6 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

