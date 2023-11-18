Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To see how every Patriot League team stacks up against the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 17-14 vs Army

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 24-16 vs Fordham

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Lehigh

@ Lehigh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Fordham

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 24-16 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Colgate

@ Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Colgate

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 37-21 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 50-47 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 50-47 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-8 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 37-21 vs Colgate

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

