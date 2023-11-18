In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joel Kiviranta to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 70 games last season, Kiviranta scored -- but just one goal each time.

Kiviranta produced zero points on the power play last season.

Kiviranta averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

