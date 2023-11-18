The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

