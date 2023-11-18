The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX. The Stars have won four games in a row.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Avalanche (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

This is the first time the Avalanche are listed as an underdog this season.

Colorado has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Avalanche, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Colorado has played nine games this season with over 6 goals.

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 55 (9th) 38 (4th) Goals Allowed 46 (10th) 10 (20th) Power Play Goals 11 (17th) 5 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (10th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Colorado went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.

Six of Colorado's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Avalanche have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Avalanche and their opponents are averaging 9.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Avalanche have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (55 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Avalanche's 46 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the league.

Their +9 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

