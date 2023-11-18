Avalanche vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, November 18 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX. The Stars have won four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Avalanche (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- This is the first time the Avalanche are listed as an underdog this season.
- Colorado has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Avalanche, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Colorado has played nine games this season with over 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|51 (14th)
|Goals
|55 (9th)
|38 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (10th)
|10 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (17th)
|5 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (10th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Colorado went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-5-0 straight up.
- Six of Colorado's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Avalanche have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Avalanche and their opponents are averaging 9.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Avalanche have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (55 total goals, 3.7 per game).
- The Avalanche's 46 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Their +9 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.