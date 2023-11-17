The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the South Florida Bulls (5-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-16) 67.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-16.5) 66.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

UTSA vs. South Florida Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16-point favorites.

South Florida has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 16-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

UTSA & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

South Florida To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

