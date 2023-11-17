South Dakota vs. VMI: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) host the VMI Keydets (1-2) at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
South Dakota vs. VMI Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Dakota Betting Records & Stats
- South Dakota put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- South Dakota (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.9% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.
South Dakota vs. VMI Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota
|69.3
|138.7
|73.6
|150.4
|142.9
|VMI
|69.4
|138.7
|76.8
|150.4
|142.1
Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes scored were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets allowed (76.8).
- South Dakota had a 6-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.
South Dakota vs. VMI Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
|VMI
|10-16-0
|15-11-0
South Dakota vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Dakota
|VMI
|8-6
|Home Record
|6-8
|2-11
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|61.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
