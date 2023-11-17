Friday's contest at Desert Diamond Arena has the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) going head to head against the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on November 17. Our computer prediction projects a 81-74 win for South Dakota, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

South Dakota vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 81, VMI 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-6.8)

South Dakota (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Performance Insights

Last year, South Dakota was 235th in the nation offensively (69.3 points scored per game) and 279th defensively (73.6 points conceded).

The Coyotes were 266th in the country in rebounds per game (30.2) and 231st in rebounds conceded (31.9) last year.

South Dakota was 249th in college basketball in assists (12.2 per game) last season.

Last season, the Coyotes were 39th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.9%).

South Dakota was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last year.

The Coyotes took 40.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 36.4% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 59.6% of their shots, with 63.6% of their makes coming from there.

